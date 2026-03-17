"tha carter" anniversary tour

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Music
Lil Wayne Announces New “Tha Carter” 20th Anniversary Tour Dates
Lil Wayne scheduled to hit the road again this summer, and he'll be joined by special guests 2 Chainz and The Game.
By
Caroline Fisher
March 17, 2026