LaRussell Sparks Massive Lil Wayne Debate After Downplaying His Substance

LaRussell recently joined the The Truth Hurts podcast, during which he made controversial comments about Lil Wayne. Basically, he addressed growing up and coming to the conclusion that the Cash Money legend didn't have much lyrical substance most of the time.

"I had a moment in my journey where I had grew a disdain for Wayne," the Vallejo MC opined, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. The caption reflects some fans' critical speculation that Russell's signing to Jay-Z via a Roc Nation distribution deal influenced these comments. That's because of unfounded conspiracy theories that anyone affiliated with the Roc has to go at Young Money alumni like Weezy, Nicki Minaj, and Drake.

"Just because I started listening to everything [and] I started maturing as a human, and I'm like, 'Damn, this n***a wasn't talking about nothing for a long time,'" LaRussell continued. "As someone who grew up in these communities and grew up with homies who I seen want to be Bloods 'cause they following Wayne, and want to be gangsters, and want to shoot. All the gun bars. I've seen the negative that he contributed to the community. And I have to look like, 'Man, what are the songs where he really talked about something and gave?'

"Out of a thousand-song catalog, it's minute on this end," he went on. "Man, 'Tie My Hands.' One of the greatest records ever. If I hug you once, but I slap the s**t out you a thousand times, your affinity for me, you're probably gon' remember me for this. As I mature, a lot of my old favorite artists, I'm now like, damn. I love you, 'cause I learned how to rap to you. But when you look at the contributions, it's like, man."

LaRussell's Response To Lil Wayne Controversy

This led to many fan debates, as some folks understood where Russell was coming from and other slammed him. He responded to critics on Twitter on Saturday (February 14).

"Comprehension be at an all time low," the "Having Like This" artist wrote. "N***as aint even watch the clip. Just reacting. I am a fan of Wayne. I can rap this n***a verses bar for bar. I'm also a grown a** man who can understand what's being said in the songs now in a way I couldn't when I was 17. Y'all n***as losers for spreading propaganda. N***as got whole smear campaigns against me now. Y'ALL WON'T WIN. I am a n***a who can communicate."

Fan Reactions