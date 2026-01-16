Dem Franchize Boyz have been instrumental in getting Southern hip-hop to where it is today. The contributions of foursome of Parlae, Pimpin, Jizzal Man, and Buddie are strong, to put it simply. "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It," "Turn Heads," and "I Think They Like Me," are the cream of the crop in their discography.

However, while they have been successful, the Georgia-based posse missed out on what is now one of the biggest songs ever in the genre. Revealing to Hip-Hop Wired, Parlae and Pimpin’ recall how Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" slipped through their hands.

Parlae begins the story saying, "Franchize Boyz was Static Major’s favorite group; he wanted to do music with us. So he came down for a weekend, he links up with Kadife. Kadife calls me and says, 'Aye Lae, I got Static in town, we at the studio, come on we got a song for you.'" However, Parlae couldn't be bothered at that time. "I was like, ‘Ay man, I’m not about to leave where I’m at right now, I’ll come to the studio later on.'"

However, it doesn't just fall on him; Pimpin' says he's responsible too. "I was in the club, but we was supposed to go to the studio after the club. They had already been on me, saying, 'Yo a*s always doing this and doing that, you need to come to the studio. I’m just gonna put it like this, I f*cked up," he admits while smiling.

Is Lil Wayne's Most Successful Single "Lollipop"?

Parlae reveals that during that same session with Kadife and Static Major, Lil Wayne pulled up. Unfortunately, for Dem Franchize Boyz that was all she wrote from there.

Given their hitmaking ability, the group certainly could have made "Lollipop" big. But that honor belongs to Weezy F. Baby, and it's in a tie for his most successful single ever. The Jim Jonsin-produced club banger has been certified diamond by the RIAA as of December 14, 2022. That means it has sold 10 million units in the U.S.