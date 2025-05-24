Released 17 years ago, Lil Wayne's classic album, The Carter 3, remains one of the most influential hip-hop album of this generation. For years, the album has battled with legal issues. The latest includes the rap star's producer Deezle, who filed a $3 million dollar lawsuit against Weezy's parent company, Universal Music Group, over unpaid royalties from the album.

According to the producer's Wikipedia, he produced on ten songs from The Carter 3. His production credits include, "Let The Beat Build," "Mrs. Officer," and "Lollipop." Lil Wayne has not commented on the lawsuit.

The Carter 3 was certified 8-times platinum in 2022 by the RIAA. Deezle and Lil Wayne's collaborations history began 2004. Jay Sean's 2011 hit, "Hit The Lights," was Deezle and Lil Wayne's last collaboration.

In the lawsuit, Deezle claims Cash Money locked him in for a 4% cut on every track he touched on the album. Deezle also claims to be owed %3 on the Birdman album, Fast Money. The producer collaborated with Lil Wayne and Birdman together on the Like Father, Like Son album.

Lil Wayne Lawsuit

This is merely the latest lawsuit between Deezle and Lil Wayne. Back in 2011, he sued Wayne, Cash Money, and Young Money over unpaid royalties. Deezle would begin receiving checks from UMG in 2012. But according to the producer, UMG ghosted him soon after, and the payments dried up without warning.

Deezle's lawsuit with UMG follows a long list of artists having legal issues with the music giant for unpaid royalties. Other artists to recently share their issues with UMG includes Iggy Azalea, Salt-N-Papa, and Drake.