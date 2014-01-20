Among the more notable hip-hop/R&B artists to come from the UK is London-born Jay Sean. Though he had been releasing hits in the UK since 2003, his American-debut single “Down” topped the Billboard charts, making Jay Sean a household name in the United States. Throughout the course of his ten-year career, he has released four studio-albums (two with Cash Money Records), and has collaborated with the likes of Lil Wayne, Putbull, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Sean Paul, Lil Jon, Birdman, Tyga, Rick Ross, Kevin Rudolf, Busta Rhymes, and Ace Hood, among others. He released his fourth studio-album ‘Neon’ in July of 2013. It debuted at 116 on the Billboard 200 chart. He plans to drop a mixtape titled ‘The Mistress Pt. 2: Room Service’, the follow-up to his 2011 tape ‘The Mistress’, at some point in 2014. Keep on the look out for the official release date.