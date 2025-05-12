Denise Bidot Accuses Lil Wayne Of Physical Abuse After He Kicked Her Out Of His Home On Mother's Day

Lil Wayne has been accused of physical and emotional abuse by his now-ex-girlfriend Denis Bidot. For those who may not know, Bidot is a model who had been with Wayne over the last few years.

Overall, the two were living together and for the most part, they were keeping their relationship private. However, that all changed last night as Bidot took to social media with a message for her fans. The message was a harrowing one that came with some hefty allegations.

In the video below, Denis Bidot alleges that Lil Wayne kicked her out of his home on Mother's Day. The rapper allegedly broke up with her out of nowhere and even flew in two girls from out of town on the exact same day.

Bidot noted that her and her daughter had to pack their things quickly and that they had nowhere to go. Furthermore, the model has to be in New York soon, and she hasn't been given the proper time to gather her thoughts and emotions.

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne

Additionally, Denis Bidot accused Lil Wayne of emotional and physical abuse. She alleged that the artist has put his hands on her before. That is certainly a massive allegation and one that will almost certainly garner a response on Wayne's end.

Bidot and Wayne have been together since June of 2020. Although, as we previously noted, many of the details surrounding their relationship were private. Now, however, it seems as though their relationship has come to an end in a very public way.

Only time will tell whether or not Wayne responds to these grave allegations. As it stands, fans are hoping for some sort of explanation, as this is all very troubling.