physical abuse
- Gram50 Cent Bashes Randall Emmett Following Sexual Harassment Allegations50 Cent reacts after a bombshell investigative article accuses Randall Emmett of physical abuse and sexual harassment. By Aron A.
- GramJayDaYoungan's BM Accuses Him Of Abusing Her While PregnantThe mother of the rapper's son not only shared the pictures, but she got into a thumb-thugging war with JayDaYoungan's girlfriend, Cuban Doll.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Dre's Ex Nicole Young Shares Details Of His Alleged Physical Abuse: ReportIn newly obtained court documents, Nicole details numerous accounts of the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of Dr. Dre. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTahiry Responds To Viral Video Of Vado Choking HerA viral video is being circulated on social media, showing Vado lunging at Tahiry's throat during an episode of "Marriage Bootcamp."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Tearfully Recalls Physical Abuse At The Hands Of Her MotherTiffany Haddish shared the physical abuse she said was inflicted upon her as a child by her mother.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture“L&HH” Star Sierra Gates Furious After Daughter Gets Attacked By Student & Parent"I’m heart broken and very upset as a mother."By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsLira Galore Accuses QC’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Of Physical Abuse While PregnantLira Galora is asking for $15 million for her injuries reportedly sustained by QC CEO Pee.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage Details Alleged Pregnancies, Being Peed On & MoreJoycelyn Savage speaks out about the abuse R. Kelly brought into her life.By Alex Zidel
- GossipDJ Drama & Girlfriend Still Together On Vacay Despite Abuse AllegationsDJ Drama and girlfriend look to be back on good terms after she cried physical abuse.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeKevin McCall Officially Charged With Domestic Violence: ReportThe charges stem from an incident that occurred in January.By Erika Marie
- GossipDiddy's Ex Girlfriend Claims He Abused Her & Forced Her To Have Two AbortionsDiddy's ex spilled the tea during an interview with Tasha K. By Aida C.
- Original ContentWendy Williams' Divorce: Lauren Lake On Mistress' Gifts, Addiction & More (Exclusive)INTERVIEW: "Paternity Court" judge Lauren Lake gives us legal insight on Wendy Williams' divorce proceedings.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Wife Claims He Withheld Child Support Payments To Control HerDrea Kelly alleges that R. Kelly's continued to manipulate her after their divorce.By Aron A.
- MusicSheck Wes Pulled From Major League Soccer Ad After Justine Skye's Abuse AllegationsA spokesperson for MLS confirmed Sheck Wes has been pulled from its campaign.By Aron A.
- MusicJustine Skye Accuses Sheck Wes Of Physical Abuse & Stalking Her FriendsJustine Skye calls out Sheck Wes for stalking her friends.By Kevin Goddard