RJ Hampton Caught On Video Allegedly Verbally Abusing The Mother Of His Child

There is a lot to unpack here.

NBA G League guard for the Delaware Blue Coats RJ Hampton may be making his path back to a roster even more difficult. According to The Neighborhood Talk and The Sports Rush, the 2020 first-round draft pick has been caught on camera allegedly verbally abusing the mother of his child, Tiffany Jeffcoat. In watching the video, it seems that this nasty argument stems from an apparent trip that she took to Miami. According to the former Washington Wizard, she was being a "thot." Jeffcoat was coming from there to meet Hampton and based on the caption over her TikTok, it was a 11-hour flight. One tweet says the parents had this confrontation at an Oklahoma airport, but that isn't totally confirmed.

Making this matter even worse is the fact that this intense back-and-forth was going on in front of their baby, Halo. Things only spiraled as Hampton audibly tells her to "shut the f*** up" and calls her a "b****" multiple times. He also is completely unfazed about all of it being recorded by Jeffcoat, "I don’t care if you have me on recording, I couldn’t care less."

RJ Hampton & His Baby Mama Get Into A Heated Back-And-Forth

Later into the interaction, Hampton seems to admit to times in which he allegedly physically abused the mother of his child. Jeffcoat says that she has photo evidence of these alleged bruises on her arms, but once again, Hampton doesn't seem affected, nor does he think anyone else will. "But they [bruises] came from your hand," Jeffcoat said. "Of course they did... Who the f*** is gonna care about that?" he replied. Overall, there is a lot here and there's really nothing that has been confirmed up until this point. The NBA has yet to comment on the situation, but when they do, we should have more concrete evidence.

What are your thoughts on this heated interaction with NBA player RJ Hampton and the mother of his child? Do you think this could affect the guard's future in the league? Will this eventually go to court? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding this developing story. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the sports world.