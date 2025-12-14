Que Of Day26 Blasts Diddy's Former Chef For Defending Dawn Richard

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 04: Singer Dawn Richard and Day26's Que enjoying CIROC lemon cupcakes at the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Blueflame)
Diddy's former chef Jourdan Cha'Taun denied claims about Combs and Que's ex girlfriend Dawn Richard allegedly drugging Que in the Hamptons.

Making The Band alum Que of Day 26 came through with alleged video receipts after Diddy's former chef Jourdan Cha'Taun defended the singer's ex girlfriend Dawn Richard. For those unaware, Richard denied her ex's claims that she and Sean Combs drugged him with ecstasy for a ritualistic and humiliating moment on a Hamptons trip back in the day.

"Dawn Richard is not a liar," Cha'Taun remarked on her Instagram Story, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on IG. "I was in L.A. for a lot of stuff that happened. And I was also in New York and the Hamptons with Dawn and Day26. A lot of s**t. The trip where, after that, Que lost his mind and he was never really the same? I was in the Hamptons. N***as actually forget how much s**t that I was really around for. Dawn Richard has never been a motherf***ing liar. If you guys knew, okay? Working for someone that weaponizes food and punishes people, not allowing them to eat or sleep and berating them and all of that...."

When Will Diddy Be Released?

Que responded by posting a video of the Bad Boy mogul and others pranking Q by waking him up in his sleep, shouting, laughing, and recording at him. This seems to be the moment that he referenced in his initial allegations against Combs and Richard.

"Diddys Chef talking s**t like she was there when this happened to me in the Hamptons, Yall some liars," the singer captioned the post. "How you defending somebody and something you don't even know what your talking about Chef. no disrespect but since your making vidoes about me @ the jourdan chataun... your a Liar you wasn't even in the Hamptons when I was there When this occurred. You was just 1 of Diddys chef, a cook got fired and got so much to say now."

These allegations come amid Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix's divisive docuseries on Puff) and Diddy's ongoing prison sentence. If everything goes according to the current schedule, his release date will be on June 4, 2028. We will see if the parties involved respond to these allegations once more.

