Que From Day 26 Claims Diddy Allegedly Tried To Sacrifice Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 943 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Que Day 26 Diddy Tried To Sacrifice Him Hip Hop News
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If you haven't heard Que's name before, he is part of the R&B group Day26. They rose to fame under Diddy on MTV's "Making The Band 4."

As the Diddy trial moves forward in Manhattan federal court, more unrelated allegations and claims continue to emerge. The latest one against Sean Combs, according to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, comes from Day 26 member Que.

He recently appeared on a podcast with T.J. Holmes, Aubrey O'Day, and Amy Robach. During their conversation, the R&B singer recalled an alleged trip with the Bad Boy mogul and many others that frightened him.

Que said that Puff invited him to an overnight Hamptons trip while seeming "very high," something he found odd since he wasn't usually as friendly with him and with others. Also, he felt like he was only invited because he was dating Danity Kane member Dawn Richard at the time. Ironically, she recently provided witness testimony against Diddy.

Nevertheless, after a quick trip, everyone arrived at the Hamptons. Then, Que claims Dawn handed him a red ecstasy pill that she said was from Puffy. He took it, and 20 minutes later, he allegedly blacked out.

When the Making The Band member woke up, he was allegedly screaming in Combs' twins' bedroom in the basement of his home. He said there were cameras filming him and people were laughing at him. "It felt very sacrificial," Que claimed. "It felt like someone was trying to hurt me or take me out."

Read More: Nancy Grace Savagely Reacts To Diddy Accuser Mocking His Penis Size

Prince Tape Diddy

He also alleged he was wearing basketball shorts and jumped into a pool, and he believes the whole thing is definitely on camera. It's a very vague situation, but nonetheless an emotional one to experience again.

We will see if Que or other Day 26 members address this again at some point in the future. Speaking of this podcast's accusations, Aubrey O'Day has also called Diddy out numerous times in the past.

As for what's next in the music and business executive's trial, we will see how things pan out. There have been a lot of witness testimonies up to this point.

One was from a former makeup artist who recalled going to a Prince party at his Los Angeles home with Cassie Ventura. However, this connection to Diddy does not go further than that, despite rumors of a recording showing up in court. Those speculations are completely false.

Read More: Diddy’s Twin Daughters, Jessie & D’Lila Combs, Graduate High School Amid His Federal Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
Dawn Richard Quiet Diddy Abuse Cassie Fear Hip Hop News Music Dawn Richard Claims She Stayed Quiet About Diddy's Alleged Abuse Of Cassie Out Of Fear 807
Aubrey ODay Wont Witness Testimony Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music Aubrey O'Day Reveals She Won't Provide Witness Testimony During The Diddy Trial 1272
Diddy Defense Dawn Richard Changing Story Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Defense Accuses Dawn Richard Of Changing Her Story In Trial Testimony 1279