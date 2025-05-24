Que From Day 26 Claims Diddy Allegedly Tried To Sacrifice Him

As the Diddy trial moves forward in Manhattan federal court, more unrelated allegations and claims continue to emerge. The latest one against Sean Combs, according to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, comes from Day 26 member Que.

He recently appeared on a podcast with T.J. Holmes, Aubrey O'Day, and Amy Robach. During their conversation, the R&B singer recalled an alleged trip with the Bad Boy mogul and many others that frightened him.

Que said that Puff invited him to an overnight Hamptons trip while seeming "very high," something he found odd since he wasn't usually as friendly with him and with others. Also, he felt like he was only invited because he was dating Danity Kane member Dawn Richard at the time. Ironically, she recently provided witness testimony against Diddy.

Nevertheless, after a quick trip, everyone arrived at the Hamptons. Then, Que claims Dawn handed him a red ecstasy pill that she said was from Puffy. He took it, and 20 minutes later, he allegedly blacked out.

When the Making The Band member woke up, he was allegedly screaming in Combs' twins' bedroom in the basement of his home. He said there were cameras filming him and people were laughing at him. "It felt very sacrificial," Que claimed. "It felt like someone was trying to hurt me or take me out."

Prince Tape Diddy

He also alleged he was wearing basketball shorts and jumped into a pool, and he believes the whole thing is definitely on camera. It's a very vague situation, but nonetheless an emotional one to experience again.

We will see if Que or other Day 26 members address this again at some point in the future. Speaking of this podcast's accusations, Aubrey O'Day has also called Diddy out numerous times in the past.

As for what's next in the music and business executive's trial, we will see how things pan out. There have been a lot of witness testimonies up to this point.