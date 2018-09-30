sacrifice
- Music607 Unc Sacrificed Son To Escape The Illuminati, The St. Louis Rapper ClaimsThe Missouri MC called himself "the first person to leave" in a wild interview that he stormed out of just moments after his "confession."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsThe Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"The Weeknd's new video comes with an epilepsy warning and was directed by Cliqua, the same duo behind his "Take My Breath" visual.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsNe-Yo Doubles Down On Controversial George Floyd TakeNe-Yo is standing by his "sacrifice" comments that he made about George Floyd at his funeral.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNe-Yo Under Fire For Calling George Floyd A "Sacrifice" At His FuneralNe-Yo sang at George Floyd's final funeral, where he thanked the man for being a "sacrifice" so his kids "can be alright."By Alex Zidel
- RandomPastor Says His Churchgoers Dying Of Coronavirus Would Be A Sacrifice For FreedomPastor Tony Spell would prefer his churchgoers attend his services in person and risk dying of coronavirus than sacrifice their freedom to "tyranny."By Lynn S.
- MoviesJordyn Woods & "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks Celebrate Wrap Of Upcoming Film "Sacrifice"The co-stars both made celebratory posts on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- NewsPaula Patton & Marques Houston To Star In BET+ Thriller "Sacrifice"The film is set to premiere next year.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Wanted Cavs To Swap Kyrie Irving For Damian Lillard: ReportThe Cavaliers were always on their back heel trying to please LBJ with player personnel.By Devin Ch
- MusicKim Kardashian Says She Had To Sacrifice Her Independence To Marry Kanye WestTheir relationship has changed her in many waysBy Zaynab
- EntertainmentZack Snyder Suggests That He Planned To Kill Off Ben Affleck's BatmanWill we ever see Snyder's vision for DC?By Karlton Jahmal