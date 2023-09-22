607 Unc Sacrificed Son To Escape The Illuminati, The St. Louis Rapper Claims

Illuminati conspiracies are quite common among artists and fans alike, whether we're talking about superstars or relative unknowns. Moreover, today's case involves a prominent rapper in his city's local scene: 607 Unc. The St. Louis, Missouri MC recently sat down for an interview with Off The Porch on Tuesday (September 19) and went through plenty of odd claims. For example, he said that he wrote Nelly's smash 2000 hit "Country Grammar," the timeline of which is questionable to say the least. However, his most bombastic statement was that he is the first person to escape the Illuminati.

"I’m the first person to leave,” 607 Unc remarked. “I made the ultimate sacrifice and I got out the Illuminati. I’m the first person that can speak about it. Yeah, I sacrificed my son." With a stack of cash in his hand, the spitter said that he was "deada** serious" and described himself as "half Illuminati and half street." Of course, it's difficult to tell whether this is a joke, a clout chase, a confession, a fantasy, or something in between. Either way, it's certainly one way to put yourself out there as an artist.

607 Unc's Bizarre Interview

What might be the funniest part of this whole thing is that 607 Unc ditched the interview just minutes after his claims. Maybe he's afraid that the secret society will be quick to silence him for his confessions. However, other artists simply embrace the conspiracy theories formed around their Illuminati involvement, like Doja Cat. For her new Scarlet merch, various of her designs referenced her alleged ties and other controversies that she got into with her fans. If you can't beat them, join them, as they say, or at least make some money off of the memes.

Meanwhile, it feels like there's been an uptick in people making these connections, as well as demonic ones, when it comes to artists. Maybe people are just looking for something vague to handle intense celebrity visibility. On the other hand, maybe famous people have gotten to the point where they really do feel like a new world order. Regardless, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on 607 Unc... and the Illuminati, we suppose.

