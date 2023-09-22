607 Unc Sacrificed Son To Escape The Illuminati, The St. Louis Rapper Claims

The Missouri MC called himself “the first person to leave” in a wild interview that he stormed out of just moments after his “confession.”

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
607 Unc Sacrificed Son To Escape The Illuminati, The St. Louis Rapper Claims

Illuminati conspiracies are quite common among artists and fans alike, whether we're talking about superstars or relative unknowns. Moreover, today's case involves a prominent rapper in his city's local scene: 607 Unc. The St. Louis, Missouri MC recently sat down for an interview with Off The Porch on Tuesday (September 19) and went through plenty of odd claims. For example, he said that he wrote Nelly's smash 2000 hit "Country Grammar," the timeline of which is questionable to say the least. However, his most bombastic statement was that he is the first person to escape the Illuminati.

"I’m the first person to leave,” 607 Unc remarked. “I made the ultimate sacrifice and I got out the Illuminati. I’m the first person that can speak about it. Yeah, I sacrificed my son." With a stack of cash in his hand, the spitter said that he was "deada** serious" and described himself as "half Illuminati and half street." Of course, it's difficult to tell whether this is a joke, a clout chase, a confession, a fantasy, or something in between. Either way, it's certainly one way to put yourself out there as an artist.

Read More: Ice Cube Says The Illuminati “Probably” Exists

607 Unc's Bizarre Interview

What might be the funniest part of this whole thing is that 607 Unc ditched the interview just minutes after his claims. Maybe he's afraid that the secret society will be quick to silence him for his confessions. However, other artists simply embrace the conspiracy theories formed around their Illuminati involvement, like Doja Cat. For her new Scarlet merch, various of her designs referenced her alleged ties and other controversies that she got into with her fans. If you can't beat them, join them, as they say, or at least make some money off of the memes.

Meanwhile, it feels like there's been an uptick in people making these connections, as well as demonic ones, when it comes to artists. Maybe people are just looking for something vague to handle intense celebrity visibility. On the other hand, maybe famous people have gotten to the point where they really do feel like a new world order. Regardless, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on 607 Unc... and the Illuminati, we suppose.

Read More: Soulja Boy Blasts Accusations That He’s In The Illuminati

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.