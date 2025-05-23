Diddy’s Twin Daughters, Jessie & D’Lila Combs, Graduate High School Amid His Federal Trial

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 5: D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs backstage during Lil Baby and Friends I.O.U. Tour at Crypto.com Arena on August 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Diddy's kids have been in court supporting him throughout his trial, but two of them recently took a break to celebrate a major milestone.

It goes without saying that it's been a difficult few months for Diddy's family. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His long-awaited trial finally began last week. The court has since heard several intense testimonies from the likes of Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Seven of his eight children have been in court to support him throughout the emotional process. This includes his twin daughter Jessie & D’Lila, and it surely hasn't been easy for the 18-year-olds. Recently, however, they were able to take a break from their father's legal battle to celebrate one of their own accomplishments. According to a series of photos and videos shared by The Shade Room, they've officially graduated from high school, marking a major milestone in their lives.

Fans are glad to see that while their parents could not be there to support them, their siblings were there to cheer them on.

Diddy Trial Day 10

The Combs twins are sure to go on to do big things after graduating. Their father's future, on the other hand, isn't nearly as certain. If convicted of the crimes he's accused of, he could face a hefty prison sentence, such as life. He's been making headlines for the bombshell allegations made by Kid Cudi during his testimony yesterday.

He accused Diddy of breaking into his home after finding out he was romantically involved with Cassie. Allegedly, he rushed over, but there was nobody there by the time he got home. Kid Cudi also claimed that his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail outside of his house, leaving it completely unusable. He said he always suspected that Diddy could have allegedly had something to do with it. When confronted, Diddy allegedly denied it.

