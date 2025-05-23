It goes without saying that it's been a difficult few months for Diddy's family. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His long-awaited trial finally began last week. The court has since heard several intense testimonies from the likes of Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Seven of his eight children have been in court to support him throughout the emotional process. This includes his twin daughter Jessie & D’Lila, and it surely hasn't been easy for the 18-year-olds. Recently, however, they were able to take a break from their father's legal battle to celebrate one of their own accomplishments. According to a series of photos and videos shared by The Shade Room, they've officially graduated from high school, marking a major milestone in their lives.

Fans are glad to see that while their parents could not be there to support them, their siblings were there to cheer them on.

Diddy Trial Day 10

The Combs twins are sure to go on to do big things after graduating. Their father's future, on the other hand, isn't nearly as certain. If convicted of the crimes he's accused of, he could face a hefty prison sentence, such as life. He's been making headlines for the bombshell allegations made by Kid Cudi during his testimony yesterday.