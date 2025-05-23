Nancy Grace Savagely Reacts To Diddy Accuser Mocking His Penis Size

BY Caroline Fisher 1.5K Views
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy is being sued by a woman accusing him of sexual assault, who alleges that his penis was "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll."

It goes without saying that it's been a busy month for Diddy. Last week, his long-awaited trial finally began after months of waiting behind bars. He was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence such as life in prison.

Various individuals from Diddy's past have taken the stand. This included Cassie, Dawn Richard, a male exotic dancer nicknamed "The Punisher," and more. Amid all of this, the Bad Boy founder was also hit with yet another lawsuit. This time, it came from an anonymous woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her at his New York City apartment in 2001.

What made the suit stand out from the rest is how she described Diddy's penis. She alleges that it was "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll," calling it "an itty-bitty Diddy."

Diddy Trial Day 10

For obvious reasons, this accusation earned big reactions from the mogul's peers, including Nancy Grace. During a recent episode of her show, she made it crystal clear how she feels about it. "Suddenly, I've lost my appetite, Sean Combs," she said while opening a Tootsie Roll, as seen in a clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked. "And I think it's because of you."

Nancy Grace isn't the only person to weigh in on the allegation recently, however. Diddy's longtime foe 50 Cent was also quick to mock him over it on Instagram. "😆Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide," he captioned an image of the court documents and a Tootsie Roll. "LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating!"

