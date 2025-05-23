It goes without saying that it's been a busy month for Diddy. Last week, his long-awaited trial finally began after months of waiting behind bars. He was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence such as life in prison.

Various individuals from Diddy's past have taken the stand. This included Cassie, Dawn Richard, a male exotic dancer nicknamed "The Punisher," and more. Amid all of this, the Bad Boy founder was also hit with yet another lawsuit. This time, it came from an anonymous woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her at his New York City apartment in 2001.

What made the suit stand out from the rest is how she described Diddy's penis. She alleges that it was "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll," calling it "an itty-bitty Diddy."

Diddy Trial Day 10

For obvious reasons, this accusation earned big reactions from the mogul's peers, including Nancy Grace. During a recent episode of her show, she made it crystal clear how she feels about it. "Suddenly, I've lost my appetite, Sean Combs," she said while opening a Tootsie Roll, as seen in a clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked. "And I think it's because of you."