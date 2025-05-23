Hotel Manager Alleges Diddy Always Ruined His Rooms With Oil

Diddy allegedly spilled candle wax and oils constantly during his hotel stays, according to a manger who spoke as a witness in his trial.

The Diddy trial is hearing from a lot of explosive witness testimonies, even if they relate to details as simple as a hotel stay. Per TMZ, the Bad Boy mogul's hotel reservations came with a warning about his alleged use of candle wax and baby oil.

This allegation emerged via hotel manager Frédéric Zemmour taking the stand on Thursday (May 22) in Manhattan federal court. He is the general manager of the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, and answered questions about how Sean Combs booked rooms at the location over the years.

Zemmour explained that their booking system allows for employees to make notes about guests, reservations, and hotel rooms. He claimed Combs appears in the system as far back as 2006.

The manager alleged that, in one instance, the executive's bill totaled $2K and included a $500 charge for Diddy's alleged use of oil and candle wax. Allegedly, he spilled wax all over the carpet. This was allegedly a frequent complaint, which even allegedly resulted in a permanent note in their system. "ALWAYS spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of oil, place the room out of order upon departure for deep cleaning," one of the notes allegedly reads.

Diddy Trial Day 10

Other alleged notes about Combs' hotel stays include "Pls monitor outside his rm / down the hall to spray air freshener" and "Please authorize an extra $1,000 when guest stays with us to cover any room damages."

Diddy's defense team reportedly did not cross examine Frédéric Zemmour after his witness testimony. Other witnesses the trial heard from on Thursday include Kid Cudi and one of Combs' alleged former assistants.

As for what's next, the trial's second week is about to wrap up today (Friday, May 23). We will see what else both sides discuss before they break for the weekend.

Easily, the most controversial and notable part of this week's developments was Kid Cudi's witness testimony against Diddy. The Cleveland artist recalled the mogul allegedly breaking into his house and setting his car on fire. This was allegedly due to them both dating Cassie, but they allegedly hashed those issues out eventually.

