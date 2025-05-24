It goes without saying that Diddy's had a stressful couple of weeks. Earlier this month, his long-awaited trial finally began, and several individuals from his past took the stand. Cassie, for example, reflected on years of abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.

Dawn Richard also testified, claiming that she witnessed the alleged abuse, and threatening the mogul of threatening her into silence. Kid Cudi even appeared in court, accusing Diddy of breaking into his home due to his fling with Cassie.

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face serious time behind bars, and a life sentence is reportedly not off the table.

Diddy Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately for him, it looks like he'll be able to blow off some steam before the trial continues next week. This is thanks to Memorial Day being on Monday (May 26). According to TMZ, he and his fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York will be able to play dominoes, spades, board games, and basketball in honor of the holiday.

As for what he'll be eating, the menu consists of summertime staples, though Diddy's reportedly struggled with the quality of food behind bars. The prison is serving fruit and cereal for breakfast, and BBQ chicken with macaroni and cheese and mixed veggies for lunch. For dinner, the inmates can expect chicken or tofu with rice, pinto beans, canned corn, and whole wheat bread.