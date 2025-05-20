Overall, the Diddy trial has been the biggest story in hip-hop over the past week or so and many are wondering how the rest of it will play out. During the first week, Cassie gave a lengthy testimony. It was here where we learned alleged details of their relationship.

Throughout the testimony, we got a sense for the relationship dynamics between the singer and the mogul. Cassie described alleged abuse. Moreover, she described how sex workers were allegedly employed for freak-offs.

On Monday, Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan gave testimony. However, at the end of the day, Diddy's former assistant David James took the stand. According to TMZ, he was asked about the relationship dynamic between Cassie and the rap legend.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura and personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

James alleges that he had a couple of conversations with Cassie while working for Diddy. The first of these conversations allegedly included Cassie professing just how turbulent their lifestyle was. When James suggested that she should leave Diddy, Cassie said she could not.

As James alleged, Diddy was controlling every aspect of Cassie's career. Consequently, he got the sense that if she left, her career would be over. Furthermore, James recalled another conversation in which Cassie was excited about a new song. However, James doesn't remember the album ever coming out.

James also revealed how Diddy allegedly called Cassie "moldable." This fits into the idea that Cassie was allegedly groomed by the mogul.

The trial is going to continue on Tuesday. This will make it Day 7 of the trial and it is believed that there are still a few weeks to go here. There are numerous witnesses to get through, and the prosecution's case is only just beginning to take shape.