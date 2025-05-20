With the Diddy trial continuing this week, fans knew that there were going to be some salacious alleged details presented in court. In fact, Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan testified on Monday, and some heavy allegations were made.

For instance, Morgan alleged that Diddy was jealous. Furthermore, it was alleged that the mogul would get violent if he didn't get his way. Cassie's alleged injuries were presented to the court as well. Tuesday, the trial is set to continue.

However, one of the biggest revelations from Day 6 of the Diddy trial was the images of sex workers who allegedly attended the freak-offs. Days ago, we reported that 13 male sex workers were presented to the court. On Monday, their images were shown to the public.

Many of these men cannot be identified, however, there are some high-profile names here. For instance, the main sex worker of note is Jonathan Oddi. For those who may not know, he is the man who shot up a Trump hotel.

Diddy Trial Day 6

For some, the release of these images may seem a bit crass and salacious. However, the prosecution is looking to get Diddy on sex trafficking charges. While the Cassie situation has been a key point of contention, the feds are not building their case around her. Instead, she is a witness who can attest to Diddy's alleged actions.

On Day 6, we got a look inside the Diddy and Cassie relationship from outside perspectives. While Cassie lived it, Kerry Morgan and Dawn Richard could see what was allegedly happening.

Diddy's former assistant David James testified at the end of Monday's court proceedings and it is believed that he will continue to testify on Tuesday. Overall, all eyes will continue to be on the trial.