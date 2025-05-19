Diddy Hotel Room Photos From His Arrest Submitted As Trial Evidence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Hotel Room Photos Arrest Trial Evidence Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs looks on during the 2014 NBA All Star three point contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A special agent for the Department of Homeland Security testified that they found drugs and lubricants in Diddy's hotel room in September.

The Diddy trial continued on Monday (May 19) and heard from a few new witness testimonies, including the former best friend of Cassie Ventura. In addition, according to TMZ, the court entered new evidence into the case. These are photos of Sean Combs' hotel room during his September 2024 arrest, some of which you can see by checking out the publication's article.

For those unaware, a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security testified in this trial. Yasin Binda claimed authorities found drugs, baby oil, and lube in Combs' hotel room upon arrest.

In legal documents, federal officials allege they found two Ziploc bags in a prescription bottle, which contained ketamine and MDMA. In fact, the jury was able to see these bags for themselves and pass them around physically in court.

Also, federal police reportedly found a fanny pack with $9K in cash and a bottle of clonazepam to the name of Frank Black. Cassie claimed this was Diddy's alias. The new photos also show various bottles of Astroglide lubricant and Johnson's baby oil. We will see what other photo evidence emerges in this trial.

Read More: Kerry Morgan Recalls Allegedly Hiding From Diddy With Cassie After Violent Assault In Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 6
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Actually, we already have another set of pictures to look at as trial evidence. Photos of Cassie's alleged injuries allegedly from Diddy also entered as evidence in the court. They allegedly show a swollen lip, body bruises, a cut above the left eyebrow, and more alleged injuries.

There have also been a lot of other allegations throughout the trial from other witness testimonies. For example, Dawn Richard alleged that Puff punched Cassie in the presence of other celebrities at a dinner, such as Usher and Ne-Yo. The defense team accused Richard of being inconsistent in her recollections and statements, and the prosecution is fighting back.

Meanwhile, Cassie's former best friend also testified against Diddy, accusing him of abuse and alleging he paid a settlement for her [Kerry Morgan]. Other witnesses will follow later this week.

We are still gathering a lot of background and focusing on the interpersonal relationships in this trial. Soon, the prosecution and defense will want to be more specific about the present charges.

Read More: Dawn Richard Alleges Diddy Punched Cassie During A Star-Studded Dinner With Usher, Ne-Yo & Jimmy Iovine

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Drugs Lube Baby Oil Hotel Room Arrested Hip Hop News Music Diddy Allegedly Had Drugs, Lube & Baby Oil In His Hotel Room When Police Arrested Him 3.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K
Kerry Morgan Cassie Didnt Support Her Diddy Assault Hip Hop News Music Kerry Morgan Claims Cassie Didn't Support Her After Alleged Diddy Assault 1026
Ex Wife Diddy Alleged Sex Slave Afraid Hip Hop News Music Ex-Wife Of Diddy's Alleged "Sex Slave" Claims He's Still Afraid Of The Bad Boy Mogul 1479