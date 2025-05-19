The Diddy trial continued on Monday (May 19) and heard from a few new witness testimonies, including the former best friend of Cassie Ventura. In addition, according to TMZ, the court entered new evidence into the case. These are photos of Sean Combs' hotel room during his September 2024 arrest, some of which you can see by checking out the publication's article.

For those unaware, a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security testified in this trial. Yasin Binda claimed authorities found drugs, baby oil, and lube in Combs' hotel room upon arrest.

In legal documents, federal officials allege they found two Ziploc bags in a prescription bottle, which contained ketamine and MDMA. In fact, the jury was able to see these bags for themselves and pass them around physically in court.

Also, federal police reportedly found a fanny pack with $9K in cash and a bottle of clonazepam to the name of Frank Black. Cassie claimed this was Diddy's alias. The new photos also show various bottles of Astroglide lubricant and Johnson's baby oil. We will see what other photo evidence emerges in this trial.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Actually, we already have another set of pictures to look at as trial evidence. Photos of Cassie's alleged injuries allegedly from Diddy also entered as evidence in the court. They allegedly show a swollen lip, body bruises, a cut above the left eyebrow, and more alleged injuries.

There have also been a lot of other allegations throughout the trial from other witness testimonies. For example, Dawn Richard alleged that Puff punched Cassie in the presence of other celebrities at a dinner, such as Usher and Ne-Yo. The defense team accused Richard of being inconsistent in her recollections and statements, and the prosecution is fighting back.

Meanwhile, Cassie's former best friend also testified against Diddy, accusing him of abuse and alleging he paid a settlement for her [Kerry Morgan]. Other witnesses will follow later this week.