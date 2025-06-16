Diddy Allegedly Asked Cassie To Celebrate Christmas With A "Freak-Off" Party

The Diddy trial's jury saw alleged text message exchanges between him and Cassie, which allegedly date back to 2013.

While there have been many more witness testimonies in the Diddy trial, Cassie Ventura caused a lot of conversation in particular when she took the stand earlier this summer. Even though she already wrapped up her participation in the trial, she continues to come up.

On Monday (June 16), the Diddy trial entered its 24th day in court, and its jury saw some alleged text message exchanges between Sean Combs and Ventura. They allegedly date back to January of 2013. One of the messages shows how Combs allegedly asked the singer to belatedly celebrate Christmas with him by having a "freak-off" party. These alleged parties came up in various witness testimonies, and allegedly comprise of long sex sessions with male escorts.

"You horny," Puff allegedly texted her. "Lol yeah," Ventura allegedly replied. "Would you wanna celebrate Christmas and have a freak off tonight or Friday?" he allegedly asked her afterwards. Cassie spoke on her alleged "freak-offs" with Diddy during her testimony, bringing up allegations of abuse, coercion, and more.

Then, the texts that the jury show on Monday reportedly showed messages between Ventura, alleged male sex workers, and a man who allegedly ran an escort service. According to TMZ, she set up staggered arrival times at the alleged "freak-off's" hotel location. Combs also allegedly texted her about other Christmas presents he had for her.

Diddy Trial Day 24
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere in Manhattan federal court, the trial's jury also saw Diddy's alleged logistics and plans for his alleged "freak-off" parties. These included cleanup directions, hotel booking instructions, and other elements.

Also, a key development in court proceedings means that we could have another mistrial motion on our hands from the defense. The judge in Diddy's trial dismissed a juror for giving conflicting statements about his place of residence. He allegedly said he lived in the Bronx on some occasions, and New Jersey in others.

The defense team had already warned that they see this as grounds for a motion for a mistrial. They believe this dismissal affects the jury's fairness, as the juror was one of the only Black jurors in this case. We will see if they take successful action or if trial will resume as normal.

