Dawn Richard Denies Drugging Ex-Boyfriend Que Mosley At Diddy's House

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard was accused by ex-boyfriend Que Mosley of drugging him during a visit to Diddy's Hamptons estate. According to Mosley, Dawn gave him what he believed to be ecstasy. What followed was what he described as a blackout and a "psychological spiral" that left him traumatized.

Dawn responded to the allegations with a firm statement, vehemently denying the claims Mosley made. "I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone, nor have I ever given anyone pills to take," she opened the statement. "The suggestion that I did so is categorically false."

"If such a belief were genuine," she added, "it would be inconsistent with the actions that followed—like inviting me into your home, introducing me to your family, and continuing a relationship." Dawn Richard and Que Mosley dated from 2007-2012. Making The Band 4 on VH1 highlighted their relationship. "My intention has always been to move forward with integrity, and I pray that others can do the same," Dawn concluded.

Dawn Richard And Diddy Trial

The allegations levied against Dawn Richard paint a very chilling picture of abuse facilitated by Diddy and those around him. Dawn and Que were in a long-term relationship. If Que's accusations are true, it shows that no one was safe, not even loved ones.