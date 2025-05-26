Dawn Richard Denies Drugging Ex-Boyfriend Que Mosley At Diddy's House

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard was accused by ex-boyfriend Que Mosley of drugging him during a visit to Diddy's Hamptons estate. According to Mosley, Dawn gave him what he believed to be ecstasy. What followed was what he described as a blackout and a "psychological spiral" that left him traumatized.
Dawn responded to the allegations with a firm statement, vehemently denying the claims Mosley made. "I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone, nor have I ever given anyone pills to take," she opened the statement. "The suggestion that I did so is categorically false."
"If such a belief were genuine," she added, "it would be inconsistent with the actions that followed—like inviting me into your home, introducing me to your family, and continuing a relationship." Dawn Richard and Que Mosley dated from 2007-2012. Making The Band 4 on VH1 highlighted their relationship. "My intention has always been to move forward with integrity, and I pray that others can do the same," Dawn concluded.
Dawn Richard And Diddy Trial
The allegations levied against Dawn Richard paint a very chilling picture of abuse facilitated by Diddy and those around him. Dawn and Que were in a long-term relationship. If Que's accusations are true, it shows that no one was safe, not even loved ones.
We will probably never know the truth in this story, but what we do know is that Dawn has an ongoing lawsuit of her own against Diddy. In it, she makes claims of sexual abuse, depriving her of food, and otherwise inhumane conditions while she was under the Bad Boy umbrella. Diddy's legal troubles only continue to mount, and it will be interesting to see how everything resolves in the future.