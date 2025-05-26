There has been a lot of speculation concerning the Diddy trial, whether it relates to in-court developments or the mogul's public presentation. A lot of ink spilled about his family in recent weeks, including the visits of his mother Janice Combs in Manhattan federal proceedings.

Per AllHipHop, there's a specific conspiracy theory floating around the Internet which accuses Sean Combs of allegedly communicating with his mom in secret. How does this alleged plot play out? Well, according to journalist Houston Williams, it's via Janice's wigs.

Allegedly, her use of certain hair pieces during trial visits is a sort of Morse code signal for the Bad Boy executive. The conspiracy theory suggests high-end wigs indicate emotional strength and a solid family status, whereas less bombastic fare is a hint of struggle.

Furthermore, this matches up with other assumptions that Puff wants to secure more visitation time and less communicative restrictions. As Diddy faces trial in court, the allegation is that his mother's wigs let him know how the family's doing, and might also suggest other messages. Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

Other allegations concerning the Diddy trial include reports about the government's punitive efforts. Allegedly, they want to dry out his finances as much as they can, as they allege he illegally built his business empire.

Given how much Puffy' family is allegedly intertwined in his finances, and how much he supposedly contributes to their overall financial status, this rumored move from prosecutors and the state could massively impact the Combs family as a whole. Much like any other financial move against the 55-year-old.

There are also other allegations suggesting a possible plea deal and more attempts from prosecutors. However, none of these really have a strong confirmation or set of proof behind them, so proceed with caution.

Elsewhere, Diddy's legal team thinks prosecutors are falling short, and we will see how trial resumes on Tuesday (May 27). It has been a pretty explosive and contentious affair thus far.

The jury heard from witnesses such as Combs' former assistant George Kaplan, who alleged he cleaned up his hotel rooms and covered up other moves. But we still have a long way to go, so speculation about Janice Combs or anyone else will surely follow.