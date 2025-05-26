Diddy's Lawyers Are Livid With Expert Witness' Testimony And Are Taking Immediate Action

Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Diddy's high-profile criminal trial will continue with testimony on Tuesday, following a break for Memorial Day Weekend.

Diddy's legal team has filed an emergency motion requesting that Judge Arun Subramanian remove the entire testimony of Dr. Dawn Hughes from last week. They argue that she went above and beyond what the court permitted her to speak about. Hughes is a clinical and forensic psychologist who has testified in other high-profile cases, including R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial as well as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's civil dispute.

“Hughes…continually used the prosecutors’ questions as merely prompts to begin speeches that quickly veered into outright advocacy,” defense attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro wrote in the motion, as obtained by AllHipHop. She further argued that Hughes allegedly referenced several banned phrases including “interpersonal violence” and “coercive control" and even accused prosecutors of baiting her into doing so.

"Right off the bat, the government showed that it had no intention of abiding by the Court’s ruling and that whatever instructions it gave Hughes about the permitted scope of her testimony were woefully inadequate," Shapiro added. “Hughes also repeatedly personalized her testimony for the jury, seeking to enlist the jurors’ empathy in her campaign…None of this was accidental. Hughes is a highly experienced witness and knew exactly what she was doing."

Shapiro also brings up Hughes' comments on memory being subjective and her suggestion that inconsistencies are to be expected. She labeled that idea “junk science.” “The government chose to put on an expert witness knowing that the testimony it elicited would violate the Court’s ruling—knowing that if it and its witness pushed hard enough, the defense would not be able to keep out all of the improper and unfairly prejudicial testimony,” Shapiro said.

Diddy Trial Day 10
Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Dawn Hughes is far from the only witness whose testimony made headlines last week. Kid Cudi also took the stand to discuss his car allegedly blowing up back in 2012. Cassie had claimed during her testimony that Diddy allegedly warned her that the rapper's car would explode after learning about their relationship.

With it being Memorial Day, court is not in session and Diddy's criminal trial will continue on Tuesday. Prosecutor Maurene Comey has already confirmed that the Bad Boy mogul's former employee Capricorn Clark will be the next witness, according to CNN.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
