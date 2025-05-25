Diddy Reportedly Earning Millions By Renting Out Private Jet Amid Prison Stay

BY Caroline Fisher 1147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Reportedly Renting Out Jet Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's trial is set to resume this Tuesday (May 27), and his former assistant Capricorn Clark will take the stand.

Diddy may be taking an involuntary break from his life of luxury, but according to the US Sun, that doesn't mean he's stopped raking in cash. The outlet reports that amid his prison stay, the Bad Boy founder has been renting out his $60M private jet. Apparently, the wealthy individuals renting it have no idea it's his either.

He's managed to earn a whopping $4.1 million by doing this, per the outlet, as it's been rented out over 100 times and flown roughly 149,540 miles. On average, customers spend about $32,597 per 1,186-mile journey.

News of Diddy's latest side hustle comes just before the third week of his long-awaited sex trafficking trial. He's expected to get back to court on Tuesday (May 27) after the long weekend. His longtime personal assistant Capricorn Clark is scheduled to take the stand.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Predicting His Fate Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy Trial
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several individuals from Diddy's past have already testified. This includes two other former personal assistants, his ex-girlfriend Cassie, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, and more. Last week concluded with a testimony from Kid Cudi, who make some shocking accusations against the mogul on the stand.

He alleged that years ago, after finding out about his fling with Cassie during a brief split, Diddy broke into his house. The performer claimed that he rushed home, but when he arrived, there was nobody there. He did allegedly notice that some presents he had lying around had been opened, and that his dog appeared extremely shaken up.

This wasn't all he accused Diddy of, however. Kid Cudi also claimed that at one point, his Porshe was set on fire outside of his house with a Molotov cocktain. He admitted that he believes Diddy allegedly had something to do with it. When he confronted him about the ordeal, he alleges that he denied knowing anything about the vehicle.

Read More: Kim Porter’s Best Friend Breaks Her Silence On Al B Sure’s Diddy Accusations

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kid Cudi Diddy Broke Into House Car Fire Dog Hip Hop News Music Kid Cudi Alleges Diddy Broke Into His House, Set His Car On Fire, And Left His Dog Terrified 3.0K
Diddy Memorial Day Amid Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy To Enjoy Memorial Day Festivities Behind Bars Amid Federal Trial 1121
50 Cent Diddy Predicting Fate Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Predicting His Fate Amid Sex Trafficking Trial 778
50 Cent Diddy Kjd Cudi Dog Cassie Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Questions What Diddy Allegedly Did To Kid Cudi’s Dog Over Cassie Fling 2.3K