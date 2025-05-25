Diddy may be taking an involuntary break from his life of luxury, but according to the US Sun, that doesn't mean he's stopped raking in cash. The outlet reports that amid his prison stay, the Bad Boy founder has been renting out his $60M private jet. Apparently, the wealthy individuals renting it have no idea it's his either.

He's managed to earn a whopping $4.1 million by doing this, per the outlet, as it's been rented out over 100 times and flown roughly 149,540 miles. On average, customers spend about $32,597 per 1,186-mile journey.

News of Diddy's latest side hustle comes just before the third week of his long-awaited sex trafficking trial. He's expected to get back to court on Tuesday (May 27) after the long weekend. His longtime personal assistant Capricorn Clark is scheduled to take the stand.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Predicting His Fate Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy Trial

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several individuals from Diddy's past have already testified. This includes two other former personal assistants, his ex-girlfriend Cassie, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, and more. Last week concluded with a testimony from Kid Cudi, who make some shocking accusations against the mogul on the stand.

He alleged that years ago, after finding out about his fling with Cassie during a brief split, Diddy broke into his house. The performer claimed that he rushed home, but when he arrived, there was nobody there. He did allegedly notice that some presents he had lying around had been opened, and that his dog appeared extremely shaken up.