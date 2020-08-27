denise bidot
- GramLil Wayne Receives Birthday Post From Denise Bidot: "The Greatest Love Of My Life"The model shared photos of her with Weezy and penned a heartwarming message to her Rap icon beau.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Denies Being Married, Tells Nicki Minaj His Favorite Sex PositionLil Wayne clears up some rumors with Nicki Minaj.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's Team Addresses Marriage RumorsLil Wayne suggested that he and Denise Bidot got hitched on Twitter.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDid Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot Just Get Married?Lil Wayne hints that he might have gotten married to model Denise Bidot.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & Denise Bidot Surprise Fans By Revealing They're Still TogetherLil Wayne and Denise Bidot are still together, flaunting their love during a recent trip to the beach.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's GF Denise Bidot Shares Cryptic Subs: "Just As Sh*tty As Everyone Said"Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne spark break-up rumors again by unfollowing each other, as well as Bidot's latest cryptic post.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Wayne & Denise Bidot Spent Thanksgiving Together: "Just Perfect"Denise shared photos that showed she and the rap icon were down in New Orleans for the holiday.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDenise Bidot Leaves Flirty Comment On Lil Wayne's Thanksgiving AnnouncementSince the rumours of their breakup surfaced earlier this month, Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne look like they're back on track. By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & Denise Bidot Might Be Back Together Post-ElectionLil Wayne and Denise Bidot re-follow each other back on Instagram following breakup rumors. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's Break-UpFollowing reports that Lil Wayne got "dumped" by ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot, 50 Cent took to Twitter to have a laugh at the narrative. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsLil Wayne Shares Cryptic Tweet After Denise Bidot BreakupLil Wayne sends a tweet that nobody can quite decipher following news of his breakup with Denise Bidot.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's GF Denise Bidot Deletes IG & Denies Breaking Up With HimDenise Bidot has deleted Instagram with rumors flying about her alleged breakup with Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & Denise Bidot Allegedly Unfollow Each Other After Trump EndorsementLil Wayne and Denise Bidot are no longer following each other on Instagram, sparking breakup rumors.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne And Girlfriend Denise Bidot Share Mystery TeaseLil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot cryptically took to Instagram to share a few mysterious teasers that left fans guessing.By Isaiah Cane
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Is Tired Of Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's PDA: "Get A Room Please"Reginae Carter doesn't care to see her father Lil Wayne making out with Denise Bidot all over Instagram, requesting that they "get a room."By Alex Zidel