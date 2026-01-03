Joe Budden Accused Of Hypocrisy After Revealing He Took Ozempic

Joe Budden revealed his experience with Ozempic on his podcast, which made folks look back at Melyssa Ford's remarks on her usage of it.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, its titular host caused a lot of debate... No surprises there. His hot takes on hip-hop, pop culture, and more always make for some heated Internet discussions. But this time around, some fans are calling him a hypocrite for revealing that he took Ozempic despite the pod as a whole's alleged jabs at Melyssa Ford for taking the same or similar medication.

Micah Jung Un caught a snippet of Budden's revelation on Twitter. "I took a little 'Zep," he expressed. "I don't know nothing about what I did. My mom called me 'cause she heard the pod. She's the only one that listens to the pod and truly loves me. She said, 'I heard that you had that s**t sitting on the dresser. It's supposed to be in the fridge. It might be bad.'"

"I'm staring at this s**t," the media titan continued. "I don't know. I'm scared... It looked like a contraption in the box. Something that's supposed to be at Iron Man's house or something... I did that s**t. I ain't ate since. I'm not gon' hold you. That little bulls**t is potent and it works. I tried to eat last night..."

Why Did Melyssa Ford Leave The Joe Budden Podcast?

Many fans pointed out how the JBP allegedly teased Melyssa Ford for taking Ozempic or similar drugs, back when she was still on the podcast. Although each individual situation is different, some folks defended Budden by saying that this isn't a big deal. After all, he seemingly laughed at his expense, too. But there are other factors such as the specific questions each co-host answered and dealt with that made many critical of this revelation.

As such, some fans are angry. Others are just mocking the Slaughterhouse MC overall for using Ozempic, and he has some defenders in his corner. We'll see if the JBP has anything else to say about this.

As for why Melyssa Ford left the podcast, the exact reason is unclear, and fans have speculated a lot based on her recent comments and that of other JBP cohosts. Budden himself told Jim Jones that he loves Ford, and that she stepped away after "negotiating for quite some time."

Fan Reactions

Elsewhere, this isn't the only flack Joe Budden's catching these days. After he expressed his distaste for Adin Ross, the streamer brought up his history of abuse allegations during a livestream rant.

