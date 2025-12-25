Adin Ross Goes Off On Joe Budden For His Alleged Abuse Of Women

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 179 Views
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: Cardi B and Joe Budden attend 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Joe Budden recently revealed a deep distaste for Adin Ross, and the streamer has clapped back at the podcaster with full force.

Although Adin Ross has caught his fair share of flack and controversy as one of the most popular streamers around, he can retaliate with even nastier force. After Joe Budden expressed a deep distaste for him on his podcast, he clapped back by dragging the hip-hop commentator through the mud.

As caught by Adin Reports on Twitter, he is by no means done with this. Ross appeared on his Kick livestream channel recently and went on to bring up the Slaughterhouse MC's abuse allegations regarding his past partners. "He broke into his ex's house, hid in her apartment. Like, dude, this guy's a freak, bro," Adin claimed on stream. "This guy's a real creep."

"'Joe Budden's ex girlfriend reveals how she had a miscarriage after a violent fight,'" Ross read from an online post's allegations. "Why am I not surprised? Joe Budden, in my opinion, I think you're a woman beater. Of course, right? Of course. You must be a woman beater, I agree, in my opinion, allegedly. Don't talk about me, bro. Allegedly, you're hitting girls. Come on, bro. Pregnant ladies you're smacking and s**t? This is just sad, that's sad."

Joe Budden Relationships

For those unaware, Joe Budden has denied abuse allegations against him stemming from past relationships with Tahiry Jose and Esther Baxter. These accusations have nevertheless followed him around in his career for a while, but not to the point of full de-platforming. We will see if Budden responds to Adin's latest jabs or if he just lets it roll off his shoulder.

Joe Budden's issues with Adin Ross stem from a livestream the latter did with NFL player Puka Nacua in which he convinced the wide receiver to unwittingly perform an antisemitic hand gesture. Nacua has since apologized.

"I don’t f**k with that little white boy. I don’t f**k with nothing about him. Yes, I saw that Puka s**t. That’s what has me on him," he expressed.

"Joe Budden, I’m going to respond to you later," Adin Ross clapped back. "You’re a miserable, disgusting… I been waiting to respond to you. You’re an antisemite. You’re so miserable. You f***ing suck at everything and I’m not even joking. F**k Joe Budden. Who f**ks with Joe Budden? Nobody does."

