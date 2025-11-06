Wack 100 Calls Adin Ross Racist For Alleging That Kendrick Lamar Beat Whitney Alford

During the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the latter accused Lamar of beating his now fiance, Whitney Alford. This allegation stems from a 2014 report in which Lamar was accused of beating up his partner in Las Vegas. While Kendrick has denied these allegations, they have remained a huge source of contention throughout the feud.

Drake's allies have had no qualms about repeating the allegations and touting them as an absolute fact. One person who has continuously done this is streamer Adin Ross. Ross is good friends with Drake, so it should come as no surprise that he would do anything to control the narrative.

Typically, Ross surrounds himself with people who are quick to agree with him on anything and everything. However, last night, he had Wack 100 on his stream. During the stream, Wack was quick to press Ross for his peddling of the Kendrick and Whitney narrative. When Ross insisted that the alleged incident was real, Wack scolded Adin. In fact, he accused him of being racist, noting that white people always accuse black people of doing things.

Kendrick Lamar Allegations

The Kendrick Lamar-Whitney Alford allegations remain a huge source of contention. Following the conclusion of the beef, a website was made with video testimony from an alleged employee at the hotel Kendrick allegedly stayed at in 2014. In this video, the employee mentions an incident involving Lamar. However, it is important to note that there are few details about the story. Lamar denied the allegation during a Breakfast Club interview, and that is where things stand.

At the end of the day, no one should expect Adin or Wack 100 to change their positions on this. Ross already has his mind made up. If he were to change his mind now, it would compromise his friendship with Drake.