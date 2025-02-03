Kendrick Lamar Dedicates "Not Like Us" Song Of The Year Grammy To Whitney Alford For Dancing On Drake's Grave

Kendrick Lamar had one heck of a night at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 2), sweeping all his nominations and taking home five Grammys in the process: Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. During his acceptance speech for that last category, he continued his previous expressions on hip-hop culture, his circle, his faith, the cities and communities that birthed him, and the importance of rebuilding Los Angeles after the wildfires. But K.Dot also shouted out his partner Whitney Alford for dancing all over Drake in the "Not Like Us" music video, and dedicated the award to her.

"Whitney in the video crip-walking, we gon' dedicate that one," Kendrick Lamar expressed onstage while accepting his Grammy Award for Song of the Year for "Not Like Us." "Jay like them walks! *laughs* For sure. All the West Coast artists, man, early. Early on." He then named various artists such as Daylyt and Glasses Malone. "These the cats that inspired me to be the MC I am today. ScHoolboy, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul. This is what it's about, man. Because, at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music. I don't care what it is. We are the culture, it's gon' always stay here and live forever. And to the young artists, like my man Punch say, I just hope you respect the art form. That's all. Respect the art form, get you where you need to go. Alright? Salute, I appreciate y'all. I love y'all."

Kendrick Lamar's Song Of The Year Grammy Acceptance Speech

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar's relationship with Whitney Alford was a focal point of Drake's angles against him during their rap battle, as the Toronto superstar brought up various allegations concerning their supposedly failed partnership, cheating, illegitimate children, and domestic violence accusations. But Whitney and Kendrick's family appeared in the "Not Like Us" music video and had a blast, which optically suppressed a lot of that discussion.