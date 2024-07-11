Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With "Wife Beater" Modeled By Whitney Alford Lookalike

Drake seems to be digging up Kendrick Lamar's domestic violence allegations again.

Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar seems to have mostly died down. Evidently, however, that doesn't mean he's willing to miss an opportunity to diss the Compton-born MC. Earlier this week, the official OVO Instagram shared a series of photos, advertising some casual women's clothing items. One of the pieces was a simple white tank top, commonly referred to as a "wife beater." The model rocking the top bares a striking resemblance to Kendrick's fiancée Whitney Alford. She even wore a similar top in the "Not Like Us" music video.

Throughout their lyrical battle, Drake accused Kendrick Lamar of domestic violence against Alford multiple times. Of course, fans are assuming that the ad was intentional, and a sneaky way of taking aim at the "Euphoria" rapper without actually saying anything. This is unconfirmed, though the model's resemblance to Alford is undeniable, which raises the question of whether or not it's even possible for this to have been a coincidence.

Drake Seemingly References Kendrick Lamar's Domestic Violence Allegations In OVO Ad

While some fans are calling the apparent dig clever, others are calling him out for failing to directly address Kendrick's latest moves. Aside from a few features and vague social media posts, Drake's stayed mostly silent in recent weeks, despite Kendrick's Pop Out in LA, new music video, and more. He's paid a major price for it too, as nearly everything he posts gets him immediately ripped to shreds by K-Dot supporters.