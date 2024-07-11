Drake Gets A Double Helping Of Pain With “Story Of Adidon” x “6:16 In LA” Mashup

There are a lot of obvious parallels between Drake's beefs with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T respectively, ones that this mashup emphasizes.

Drake should probably stay offline for the next few hours, lest he find a jump scare with two of his rap beef rivals "teaming up." Moreover, a new mashup of Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks against him, "The Story Of Adidon" and "6:16 In LA" respectively, has hit the Internet, and The Boy's haters are loving it. Of course, this is unofficial and is just an example of a fan having fun with these disses, but it does open up the convo around Push and K.Dot's beefs once again. Many felt that the latter carried the former's torch forward, whereas others expressed disappointment with their similar angles.

Furthermore, this comes as folks like DJ Akademiks expressed their belief that Kendrick Lamar is "milking" this Drake beef too much. "So my last thoughts on this is a pathetic attempt, I believe, by pgLang and TDE to try to bait Drake out," DJ Akademiks posited. "Talking about 'redemption is not off the table.' N***a, listen, call me the spokesperson for Drake or OVO, but I can tell you, n***a. Drake is gonna drop amazing music, it's gonna be good. If you think he gon' keep going back and forth with that n***a calling him a pedophile and lying, he's not. So move on, hurry along, and y'all go drop y'all music. See you n***as on the f***ing charts. That's it, okay? That's it. There's no more conversation, that's it."

Kendrick Lamar & Pusha T's Drake Diss Tracks Are A Match Made In Heaven

Regardless, this is one of many mashups involving Drake disses these days, and they probably won't slow down anytime soon. It also comes amid new music rumors for both Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy, whereas Pusha T has also teased new material in the last few months. Whether the Toronto superstar chooses to go for a round two or not is a mystery, but it seems quite unlikely. If OVO waits out the storm, then pgLang will be the one to tire folks out first.