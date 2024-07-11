Drake Gets A Double Helping Of Pain With “Story Of Adidon” x “6:16 In LA” Mashup

BYGabriel Bras Nevares430 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Story Of Adidon 616 In LA Mashup Drake Beef Kendrick Lamar Pusha T Hip Hop News
305pics/GC Images/Getty Images
There are a lot of obvious parallels between Drake's beefs with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T respectively, ones that this mashup emphasizes.

Drake should probably stay offline for the next few hours, lest he find a jump scare with two of his rap beef rivals "teaming up." Moreover, a new mashup of Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks against him, "The Story Of Adidon" and "6:16 In LA" respectively, has hit the Internet, and The Boy's haters are loving it. Of course, this is unofficial and is just an example of a fan having fun with these disses, but it does open up the convo around Push and K.Dot's beefs once again. Many felt that the latter carried the former's torch forward, whereas others expressed disappointment with their similar angles.

Furthermore, this comes as folks like DJ Akademiks expressed their belief that Kendrick Lamar is "milking" this Drake beef too much. "So my last thoughts on this is a pathetic attempt, I believe, by pgLang and TDE to try to bait Drake out," DJ Akademiks posited. "Talking about 'redemption is not off the table.' N***a, listen, call me the spokesperson for Drake or OVO, but I can tell you, n***a. Drake is gonna drop amazing music, it's gonna be good. If you think he gon' keep going back and forth with that n***a calling him a pedophile and lying, he's not. So move on, hurry along, and y'all go drop y'all music. See you n***as on the f***ing charts. That's it, okay? That's it. There's no more conversation, that's it."

Read More: Pusha T Breaks His Silence On Being Namedropped By Kendrick Lamar On "Euphoria"

Kendrick Lamar & Pusha T's Drake Diss Tracks Are A Match Made In Heaven

Regardless, this is one of many mashups involving Drake disses these days, and they probably won't slow down anytime soon. It also comes amid new music rumors for both Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy, whereas Pusha T has also teased new material in the last few months. Whether the Toronto superstar chooses to go for a round two or not is a mystery, but it seems quite unlikely. If OVO waits out the storm, then pgLang will be the one to tire folks out first.

But that camp will also always have the joy of trolling Drake over his losses, which is exactly what mashups like these create online. Even if Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T never talked about him again, these connections entrench them in history too deeply. We doubt that either "The Story Of Adidion" or "6:16 In LA" will ever truly take the 6ix God down. But they sure do sound great together.

Read More: Drake Haunted By "Not Like Us" As USA Basketball Uses Kendrick Lamar's Diss To Celebrate Win Over Canada

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...