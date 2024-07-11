Gordo Seemingly Teases New Drake Music By Posting Cryptic Release Date

Gordo has really come up in the 2020s. He's been a DJ for nearly twenty years, but his collabs with Drake have introduced him to a whole new audience. Unsurprisingly, Gordo and Drake have stayed in touch, and continued to collaborate. The former went as far as to suggest that a new collab is going to drop by the end of the week. He posted a video and a photo with the text: "July 12" written over them. The content in both posts is either a supreme case of trolling or a true tease of new Drake.

The video that Gordo posted on his Instagram was taken from the Flagrant podcast. The producer does not appear in the video, but Andrew Schulz and the rest of the panel make reference to him working with Drizzy. "[Drake] does something like that," the panelist explained. "He did it with Gordo. He saw that this is what people are f**cking with and did it." The aforementioned photo is even more blatantly meant to evoke the 6 God. It's a photo of Drake's Toronto mansion, taken from the inside of a vehicle. July 12 is written across the top of both posts, which aligns with standard Friday rollout for new music.

Gordo Has Been Hinting At New Drake Music Since May

It's worth noting that Gordo has cried wolf before. In May, the producer posted a photo alongside Drake with the caption: "You guys reader for summer 2024..." It stirred up so much hype that the IG photo was reposted by DJ Akademiks. As we all know, there was no new Gardo and Drake that followed. A generous reading would be that the release was delayed, and that the song Gardo was referencing is actually the one he's teasing for July 12. If this Friday comes and goes with nothing from either artist, however, then Gordo credibility as a source will start to wane.