Keinemusik Previews New Drake Collab & The House Vibes Are Immaculate

Fans wonder whether this new tease from the "Honestly, Nevermind" collaborators means that more new Drake is on the way.

Drake promised some "summer vibes" when his battle with Kendrick Lamar ended, and it looks like we're fully in that mode in 2024's hottest months. Moreover, German electronic music label Keinemusik (comprised of Adam Port, &ME, Rampa, and Reznik) played an unreleased collab with The Boy at The Brooklyn Mirage over the weekend. It's a summery house jam reminiscent of Honestly, Nevermind, on which Keinemusik hasa couple of production credits ("Falling Back" and "A Keeper"). In addition, the "HOT UPTOWN" superstar had remixed their track "Confusion," although this didn't make it onto the final version of the 2022 EDM project.

Drake himself shared part of this snippet to his Instagram Story earlier, so there's a lot of hope within the OVO fanbase that there's more new music on the way. He already fulfilled his "summer vibes" promise with his new Camila Cabello collabs, and we know that he's enjoying the season as much as anyone else. For example, Drizzy recently hit up Michael Rubin's White Party on the Fourth of July, and had some great fun with a lot of other celebrities. The K.Dot beef was still a factor, as he dropped the "Not Like Us" video the same day, but it seems like the Toronto native was safe from the aux at this bash.

Drake & Keinemusik Might Have Another Collab On The Way

However, Drake's appearance at this party also caused many fans to theorize that the Kendrick Lamar beef has aged him years in just days. But that's just some confirmation bias from the Internet amid a rap battle, which has made anything related to either artist fall under a much more scrutinized context. Maybe that's a narrative that this Keinemusik collab can combat. Just sit back, soak in the sun, and enjoy the music without thinking of much else...

Regardless of what Drake does in the rest of the year, we're sure that his next big moves will be a huge contrast from his beef exploits, as they already have been so far. This Keinemusik preview just adds fuel to that fire, and no matter what OVO fans convert to pgLang's side, it's going to captivate millions if it drops. We'll see what the post-battle strategy holds in the near future, and we look forward to more summer vibes. After all, we like him with the melodies.