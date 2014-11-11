house music
- MusicAzealia Banks Trends On Twitter As Fans React To Beyoncé & Drake's New MusicFans are discussing Azealia Banks' influence after hearing Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" and Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind."ByCole Blake7.2K Views
- NewsSwedish House Mafia Gears Up For Coachella With "Paradise Again" Featuring A$AP Rocky, 070 Shake, The Weeknd & MoreIt's been over a decade since the arrival of SHM's last project, 'Until Now.' ByHayley Hynes5.1K Views
- NewsLeikeli47 Reminds Us She's The Man On Fire New Track "BITM"Leikeli47's first album since 2018's "Acrylic" will arrive on April 15th.ByHayley Hynes1.9K Views
- NewsNicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & More Appear On David Guetta's "7"David Guetta releases his new album "7" featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, G-Eazy, Justin Bieber and more.ByAron A.10.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Accused Of Stealing "I Love It" Sample By DJ David MoralesWe all know Kanye loves a good sample. Byhnhh4.0K Views
- LifeVirgil Abloh Debuts Off-White x Chrome Hearts Collab Of Bold Orange HoodiesVirgil Abloh's new piece is a must-have.ByChantilly Post2.7K Views
- NewsOG HouseLas Vegas DJ grabs Ghostface Killah for "OG House."ByAron A.309 Views
- Original ContentRemix Fix: G E N I U S Hip-Hop Remix of 90s House Hit "Gypsy Woman"This G E N I U S remix of 90s house hit "Gypsy Woman" by Crystal Waters is...genius!ByKayla Lee83 Views