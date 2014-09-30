Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Team Supreme Takes On Tweet & Missy Elliott's "Oops"Team Supreme's remix of "Oops" by Tweet will take you back in the best way.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Blonde's Remix Of Ne-Yo's "Coming With You"Ne-yo's "Coming With You" gets Euro-housed by UK duo Blonde.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Esta's Remix Of "Know What I Want" By Kali UchisOld school drums make Esta's new remix of "Know What I Want," by Kali Uchis '90s cool.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Introducing Petit Biscuit & His Version Of ZHU's "Faded"Oui oui! Petit Biscuit's remix of "Faded," by ZHU.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Chi Duly's Remix Of "Grand Piano" By Nicki MinajFrom ballad to workout jam, Chi Duly's remix of "Grand Piano" by Nicki Minaj is nothing short of fire.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Gryffin's Version Of "Daydreamer" By Bipolar SunshineBipolar Sunshine's "Daydreamer" gets a fresh spin in this Gryffin remix.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: MJ Cole Remixes "Illuminate" By Tourist London bloke MJ Cole made a version of fellow London bloke Tourist's jam, and it's bloody brilliant.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Kaytranada Puts His Flip On "Kaleidoscope" By BADBADNOTGOODKaytranada's version of "Kaleidoscope," by BADBADNOTGOOD is super smooth and sexy.By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: G E N I U S Hip-Hop Remix of 90s House Hit "Gypsy Woman"This G E N I U S remix of 90s house hit "Gypsy Woman" by Crystal Waters is...genius!By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Tristin Perry's Old-School Flavored "Gas Pedal"Hats off to this so far unknown producer, Tristin Perry, who funkafied Sage the Gemini's hit, "Gas Pedal"By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Chi Duly Remixes ILoveMakonnen "Tuesday" With DrakeNew York Producer and DJ, Chi Duly, makes his HotNewHipHop debut with a half-electro half-trap remix of "Club Goin Up On A Tuesday"By Kayla Lee
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Check Out Kygo's Remix Of The Weeknd's "Often"Kygo is a 23-year old remixer who recently dropped his most impressive track yet with his own version of The Weeknd's "Often" By Kayla Lee