DJ Funk Passes Away At 54 Following Cancer Battle

The music world has sadly lost a lot of icons and pioneers in 2025, as folks everywhere are now mourning the loss of DJ Funk. The Chicago house trailblazer, known for his innovations that led to the "ghetto house" and "booty house" styles, passed away this week following a battle with stage four cancer. Longtime collaborator and friend DJ Slugo confirmed the news via an Instagram video on Wednesday (March 5) and asked fans to respect Funk's family's privacy during this time. They had launched a GoFundMe page a few days ago to cover his funeral expenses, as they acknowledged that he was reaching the end of his life.

In addition, DJ Slugo also revealed that DJ Funk's loved ones will most likely organize a big event in Chicago to celebrate his music, life, and legacy. His contributions to the Chicago house scene defined much of its dynamism and exciting nature in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Some of Funk's, real name Charles Chambers', most beloved tracks include "Run," "Work Dat Body," and "Pump It," in addition to iconic mixtapes and mixes like Freaky Style, the Ghetto House Anthems series, and the Booty House Anthems series.

RIP DJ Funk

DJ Funk was reportedly born in Chicago on March 5, 1971. His initial break into the music industry came via a series of EPs for Dancemania such as the Street Traxx series, The Original Video Clash, House The Groove, and Pumpin' Tracks. The Midwest witnessed Funk's high-energy sets with much fervor throughout the tail end of the 20th century and into the 21st, which also paid homage to various classic hip-hop hits. You may remember him as one of the many "Teachers" that Daft Punk name in their 1997 Homework cut, alongside the likes of fellow Chicago house icon Paul Johnson, Dr. Dre, George Clinton, and more.