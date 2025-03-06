Roy Ayers, Godfather Of Neo Soul And Hip Hop Inspiration, Dies At 84

Roy Ayers transcended genre and era. The musician got his start playing post-bop jazz, but quickly developed a style of his own. The results not only sparked the creation of an entire subgenre, but has served as the musical bedrock for countless other genres. Ayers died on March 5 in New York. Variety confirmed the legendary artist passed after a bout with a lengthy illness. He was 84. Roy Ayers' family issued a statement, assuring the public that he will continue to be celebrated.

"He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed," the statement read. "His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming." The statement made a point of highlighting Roy Ayers' reputation as a musical force. "[He] highly influential and sought after as a music collaborator," the statement read. They were not wrong. Roy Ayers may have been in his 80s, but the musician continued to work with some of the most legendary names in hip hop and R&B. He was sought out by Whitney Houston and Rick James in the 80s, and Coolio and Digable Planets in the 90s.

Roy Ayers Samples

Ayers did not slow down in the 21st century. He collaborated with beloved artists like Erykah Badu, Mos Def and Mary J. Blige. He worked primarily as a vibraphonist, but he also accrued production credits on neo soul albums like Badu's Mama's Gun or Jill Scott's Who Is Jill Scott?. Fitting, given that Ayers' 1970s output is largely credited with inspiring the subgenre. Roy Ayers' delicate touch can also be heard on the 2015 Tyler The Creator song "Find Your Wings." Tyler gushed about getting the nod of approval from the musician on Twitter. "Roy Ayers called me like 'Tyler, hey man, those changes are amazing," he revealed. "'Your chord selection is just beautiful my man.' OMG MY HEART MELTED."