Angie Stone Passes Away At 63 Following Horrific Sprinter Accident

The worlds of R&B, soul, and hip-hop are in mourning right now after news broke that Angie Stone reportedly passed away after a fatal car crash in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning (March 1). She was 63 years old. The singer' representative Deborah R. Champagne reportedly told TMZ that she was leaving a performance when she was in a horrific Sprinter accident. Other than that, we are unaware of any other details at press time. According to Champagne, she had just spoken to Stone the previous night, and her friends and family are in devastating shock.

Furthermore, Angie Stone's daughter Diamond Stone reportedly confirmed the news via various Facebook posts, asking fans to keep her, her mother, and their family in their prayers. Stone is also survived by her son Michael and two grandchildren. Elsewhere, authorities in Montgomery have not offered more information about the car crash as of writing this article. Fans took to social media upon hearing about this tragic loss to share their favorite memories related to the South Carolina native, heartfelt tributes, and championing recognitions of her indelible impact.

Angie Stone Legacy in Music

Angie Stone first got her start in the music industry as part of The Sequence, the first all-female hip-hop group signed to Sugar Hill Records. She was also a part of R&B group Vertical Hold in the 1990s, later finding solo success through albums like 1999's Black Diamond, 2001's Mahogany Soul, and many more. In fact, this turn-of-the-century project yielded Stone's biggest hit, "Wish I Didn't Miss You." This joins many other enduring classics as part of her artistry. The neo-soul pioneer's "Funk You Up" alongside The Sequence, for example, appeared as a sample in various popular tracks, as recently as Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" and as far back as Dr. Dre's "Keep Their Heads Ringin'."