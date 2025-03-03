Angie Stone's Family Issues A Statement As More Details About Fatal Car Crash Emerge

The music world is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of one Angie Stone, a neo-soul innovator who melded the styles of hip-hop and R&B in captivating fashion. She sadly passed away at age 63 after a car crash in Alabama in the early hours of Saturday (March 1). Tributes immediately poured out from social media and all sorts of pop culture corners, with the family previously expressing a desire for privacy during this difficult time. According to 11Alive, the family released a statement on the singer's passing on Monday (March 3) via Atlanta-based law firm Weems Firm.

"It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B Singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes at what is an extremely difficult time," the statement read in part. "Angie was an example for Black women and girls everywhere, Angie also loved and championed for Black Men with her number one hit entitled 'Brotha.' Angie Stone believed in giving back to her fans and the community with her Foundation, 'Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone Foundation.' She lived and died doing what she loved most which was music. Her love of God and her faith led her to have a deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ."

Angie Stone Car Accident

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Singer Angie Stone performs on stage at a Tribute Concert to celebrate the life of songstress Aretha Franklin at Chene Park on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Angie Stone's family's statement also included her Divine Nine status with the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and her recent attendance at the College for Ministry. They also indicated that they are still in the process of arranging a funeral service and asked loving fans to keep her "legacy alive."