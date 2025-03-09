Angie Stone Funerals Set For Atlanta & South Carolina With Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin & Anthony Hamilton As Guests

Angie Stone’s legacy will be honored with two memorial services, each bringing together loved ones and industry icons to celebrate her life and career. The first service will take place on Friday, March 14, in Atlanta, followed by a second ceremony the next day in Columbia, South Carolina, her hometown. Both events will feature an array of musical tributes and heartfelt speeches from artists who admired and worked with Stone. Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton, Keke Wyatt, Tamela Mann, Y’Anna Crawley, Musiq Soulchild, Q. Parker, and Stout are among those expected to attend. The Atlanta gathering will be a large public tribute, while the Columbia ceremony will be a more private affair for close friends and family.

Stone tragically lost her life in a traffic accident last weekend after leaving a performance in Montgomery County, Alabama. Several others were in the vehicle when it crashed, but only Stone sustained fatal injuries. Footage from the scene shows the severely damaged van resting in a highway median. The beloved singer, songwriter, and pioneer of neo-soul was 63. Her influence on R&B and soul music remains undeniable, and her voice will continue to resonate through generations.

Angie Stone Funeral

Angie Stone's career spanned decades, shaping R&B and neo-soul with her rich, soulful voice and poignant songwriting. She first gained recognition in the late 1970s as a member of the rap trio The Sequence, one of the first female hip-hop groups. Their hit Funk You Up became a pioneering anthem. In the 1990s, Stone transitioned into neo-soul, solidifying her place with the 1999 debut solo album Black Diamond. The platinum-certified record featured No More Rain (In This Cloud), showcasing her signature blend of soul, jazz, and hip-hop influences. She followed with Mahogany Soul (2001), delivering the timeless hit Wish I Didn’t Miss You, which remains one of her most celebrated songs.