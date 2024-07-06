Drake Loses A Fan After Getting His Tattoo Covered With A Kendrick Lamar Portrait: Watch

Fans are roasting the guy relentlessly as many feel he went too far.

Perhaps the wildest thing about this entire Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef is just how lopsided it turned out to be. In the early stages of this bloodbath, there were quite a large number of Drizzy fans claiming he had the edge. That was especially the case after his response on "Push Ups" following Lamar's verse on "Like That". However, with each missile raining down on the Canadian's head, it became more and more clear to a lot of people who was ultimately the winner. Unsurprisingly, there are still a few die-hards out there that are crowing The Boy the champion and the Dot is "milking" "Not Like Us".

But let's keep it real. The number of people that anticipated the release of its music video was so large. There were assuredly even Drake supporters eager to see what Lamar would do with it. It turned out to be a smashing success, as there are so many layers and callbacks to previous Drake claims. The video is already doing massive numbers, with it currently having 26.1 million views. Perhaps due how much love it is getting, this fan is now coming switching on his Boy by covering up an old tattoo with a Lamar portrait.

This Drake Fan Jumps On The Kendrick Lamar Bandwagon

In the clip above, the man admittedly had a rough-looking "In My Feelings"-related tattoo on his leg, so maybe it was for the best. He decided to go with the image of Kendrick wearing the diamond crown of thorns, along with the words, "BBL Drizzy". The final product was definitely an improvement, but fans online have been roasting the former Drake fan over an open flame. Many are calling him a glazer, a d**k rider, and shaming him for getting another man's face permanently placed on his body. Hopefully, the K-Dot bandwagoner has a valid reason for getting this done (losing a bet?). But that might not even be enough to save him from the backlash. Overall, though, this is still another W for Lamar.