Drake Looks “Aged” In Photos From Michael Rubin’s White Party, Kendrick Lamar Fans Claim

Social media users think the beef is weighing heavily on Drake.

Yesterday, photos from Michael Rubin's annual white party started to make their rounds online, revealing the seemingly endless list of high-profile celebrities who attended. Drake, for instance, was spotted posing alongside Rubin himself in a photo posted on Instagram. Unfortunately, fans were quick to call the hitmaker out.

In the photo, Drizzy is seen just barely cracking a smile. This has prompted social media users to claim that he looks defeated, or that he's aged quickly in recent months. "Drake aged like 20 years since the beef," one commenter writes. "Why does Drake look so old tho," someone else wonders. Of course, most users are convinced that Kendrick Lamar is the culprit. Some also suspect that his lifestyle choices could have something to do with the apparent change in his appearance.

Drake Poses Alongside Michael Rubin At Annual White Party

Kendrick just unleashed his eagerly anticipated "Not Like Us" music video earlier this week, amid the fallout of the two rappers' viral beef, however. Unsurprisingly, the video features various jabs at Drake and has only reignited the conversation surrounding the lyrical battle. This would surely have anyone stressed out. Drizzy has kept a fairly low profile over the past few weeks, aside from a few unbothered-sounding social media posts.

It's also worth noting that Drake was additionally spotted chatting with GloRilla, Camila Cabello, and more throughout the night, and appeared to be in much better spirits. The photographer could have just caught him at a bad time, but regardless, Kendrick's fans are having fun with their theories. What do you think of fans claiming that Drake looks to have aged after seeing him in photos from Michael Rubin's white party? Do you agree with them, or are they simply being too harsh? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.