Kendrick Lamar Domestic Violence Allegations Resurface Thanks To Mysterious "okliar" Website

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been in a pretty heated feud as of late. Although some have Kendrick winning right now, there is no doubt that fans want him to answer for some things. Overall, the biggest allegation against him is that he has been physical with his fiance, Whitney Alford. In fact, Drake alleged that the two are no longer together and that Lamar's violence is the reason why. Furthermore, fans have dug up the allegation from 2014 that Kendrick allegedly beat a woman at the Hardrock Casino.

Shortly after that alleged incident in 2014, Lamar was on The Breakfast Club where he denied any wrongdoing. However, it appears as though a YouTube video has surfaced in which a young woman describes being called to the scene to take care of the alleged victim. The video is "unlisted" but can be accessed through a new website called okliar.com which is meant to be a parody of oklama. Throughout the video, the woman alleges that Kendrick was the perpetrator and that his team helped him to cover it all up.

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Beating Woman At The Hardrock Casino

The new okliar website was made live about 30 minutes ago and was shared by a plethora of sources, including DJ Akademiks. The website as a "Meet The Grahams" parody on it, where it calls Kendrick the true liar. Meanwhile, there was even a shirt that said "LIAR." on it, in the font style of DAMN. It appears as though the shirt is sold out. Meanwhile, there were various other allusions to Kendrick being an alleged liar, throughout the website. Accounts are saying this is the OVO Mole at work right now, although the source of this website remains unknown.

