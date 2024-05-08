DJ Akademiks Unveils Who The Real Boogeyman Is In The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Akademiks had an interesting take on the ongoing feud.

DJ Akademiks has been all over the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Of course, Akademiks has inside sources over at OVO. Drake himself has fed Ak information for years, and that has been especially true during this beef. On Friday night, Ak was given a warning that Drizzy would be dropping "Family Matters." However, Ak's stream quickly turned into a bit of a funeral as Drake was hit with an epic response from Kendrick, "Meet The Grahams." Once "Not Like Us" was released, Ak had no choice but to keep streaming almost indefinitely.

Last night, Akademiks was on stream where he continued to dissect the beef. It was here that he revealed that Drake was supposedly going to drop another song. Moreover, he claimed that something was going to drop yesterday, however, the shooting at Drake's home put a stop to it. Eventually, during his stream, he found out that Future was going to be coming through with a new album. This subsequently led to Akademiks delivering a hot take that is certainly interesting.

DJ Akademiks Gives His Take

Essentially, Ak says that the real boogeyman is not K-Dot and it is not Drake either. Instead, the man no one wants smoke with is Future. It is definitely an interesting observation and one that has to be taken seriously. Even Drake has refused to truly diss Future throughout all of this. Instead, he just wants to be friends again. It just goes to show just how respected the man is. Truly the winner of this entire battle.

Let us know what you think of this take from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Future is truly the boogeyman in all of this? How do you think it would go down if he ended up getting into a lyrical battle with someone? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. we will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

