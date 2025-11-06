Wack 100 Drinks His Wife's Pee

Wack 100 is someone who says what is on his mind, with very little regard for how it will be perceived by the internet. When he is on stream with guys like Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, you can be sure that those unfiltered thoughts are going to come out. On Wednesday night, that was certainly the case as the four aforementioned men above were all in the same room together.

During Adin Ross' stream, the men in the room had a deep conversation about some of the things they enjoy in the bedroom. Eventually, the conversation devolved into the most disgusting things they have done for their partners. Of course, Wack 100 made sure to come through with perhaps the most egregious admission of them all.

While on the phone with his wife, Wack admitted to drinking his wife's pee. This stunned Ross, 6ix9ine, and Akademiks, although Wack 100 was unfazed. When Ross asked Wack's wife if this was true, she was quick to confirm it as fact.

Who is Wack 100's Wife?

For those who may not know, Wack 100 is married to Kimberley Jones. The two are in business together, as she helps him out on the label side of his enterprise. While Jones is not an internet celebrity in her own right, she has appeared online with her husband. For instance, she once did adult content with Lena The Plug and Adam 22 of No Jumper.

If you were watching last night's stream, you will know that Wack 100 and Adin Ross engaged in more than just raunchy conversation. They spoke about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, while also discussing the Young Thug snitching allegations.

Overall, there was a lot to the stream, and there are a plethora of clips making the rounds online this morning. Whether or not Wack's wife will approve of his intimate admissions, remains to be seen.