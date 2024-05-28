Wack 100 In Disbelief Over Adam22 Letting Lena The Plug Film Adult Scenes With Other Male Performers: Watch

Even though they are your close friends, they will not always tell you want you want to hear. That is certainly true of Wack 100 and Adam22. The media figures have been close for a while and the executive is a frequent guest on the No Jumper platform. Still, Wack 100 has certainly let Adam22 hear his piece when it comes to the Lena the Plug situation. In fact, shortly after the mega viral scene with Lena and Jason Luv became available, the mogul interrogated the host mercilessly about it. That was especially the case after Adam said he was blackballing the Blacked adult film star from performing with his wife again.

Now, after the second major production released with Lil D later last year, Wack 100 is keeping that same energy. The talent manager stopped by for an interview on Vlad TV with Vlad himself to discuss how unreal Adam's decision-making is. Both laughed and joked about how they do not understand why he continues to allow Lena to have sex with a third party and perform in threesome scenarios. Of course, the video with Lil D blew up as well, partially because of him and Adam fist bumping during the deed.

Wack 100 & Vlad Both Cannot Fathom What Adam22 Is Into

Vlad mentioned that he watched both of the controversial films, whereas Wack swears up and down that he would never watch Lena in that setting. However, fans in the comments were not buying 100 one bit. "Wack has 100 percent seen that s***", one user writes. In conclusion, both men share the same sentiment as the rest of the people who have followed this ever-developing storyline.

