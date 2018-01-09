adult film
- RelationshipsAdam22 Says Lena The Plug Is "Mad As Hell" At Jason Luv, Couple No Longer Plans To Film Joint Video With HimAccording to the No Jumper host, Jason Luv broke a "code" when doing an interview about sleeping with Adam's wife.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFormer Adult Film Star Lana Rhoades Thinks Porn Should Be "Illegal"The 26-year-old spent eight months working in the industry when she was just 19 years old.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMia Khalifa Opens Up About Leaving The Adult Film Industry & Joining OnlyFansKhalifa was only paid $12,000 for her 12 Pornhub films, despite them having earned millions of dollars.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSteven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Is One Week SoberMikaela Spielberg is one week sober.By Dominiq R.
- RandomAdult Film Shot In Library During Business Hours: ReportA pornographic film was shot in the Santa Monica Library - Ocean Park Branch during business hours, sparking outrage in the community.By Aron A.
- MoviesBella Thorne Wins Pornhub Award For First Adult MovieBella Thorne won the Vision award at the Pornhub awards for her work in "Her & Him."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTrump Is A One-Pump Chump: Porn Star Stormy Daniels Says He Lasted "2 Minutes"The President seems to have a weak stamina.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJenna Jameson Reveals Slim Body, Admits Concerns About Losing Weight Without DrugsJameson is looking like her old self again. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Promotes Sex Positivity & Porn Star Kiara Mia RespondsKiara Mari co-signs Amber Rose's powerful message promoting sex positivity.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPorn Star Ron Jeremy Banned From Adult Entertainment AwardsRon Jeremy has been barred from allegedly breaking the industry's code of conduct. By Matt F
- EntertainmentAdult Film Star Olivia Nova Has Died At Age 20The actress was found in her Las Vegas home. By Matt F