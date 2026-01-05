DJ Akademiks says it wouldn't be wise to go after Adin Ross after Joe Budden said that he hopes Glasses Malone beats him up. Weighing in on their feud during a recent livestream, Akademiks said that anyone looking to attack Ross wouldn't have much of a chance.

Ak began by recalling how he and Ross attended a recent NBA YoungBoy concert. “He booked a private jet. He had three off-duty cops bring him from the private jet airport to the YoungBoy show…" he said. "The n***a is spending a wild amount of money, he’s coming with mad police, and then, he’s coming with eight security guards that are armed. So, if y’all are saying you’re gonna do something to him, you do it. Don’t tell somebody else to get their head knocked off. Here’s the thing too: I think gangstas keep thinking that they can just bully everybody else. I’m gonna be honest. Whoever Glasses is talking to, you’re gonna get your head knocked off messing with Adin.”

“If they see Glasses Malone, the police officers with him, who is now saying, ‘When I see you, I’m gonna do X, Y, and Z,’ they’re calling the battalion. And, if you do something, they’ll blow your head off,” DJ Akademiks concluded.

Why Are Adin Ross & Joe Budden Beefing?

Budden initially called out Ross in response to his disrespectful remarks about Doechii. "I'm rooting for Glasses Malone to get all the crips together to beat up homeboy. I am. Sorry. I think that's who she was talking to on the song, talking to little f*ckity f*ck," he said during an episode of his podcast.

Ross has since responded to Budden’s remarks. “Joe Budden you a p*ssy. F*ck you," Ross said in a video circulating on social media. "Let’s link up. You know where I'm at. I got police with me too. I’m in your city… What do you wanna do?"