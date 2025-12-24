Joe Budden Suggests He Wants To Reconnect With Charlamagne Tha God

BY Zachary Horvath 299 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
charlamagne tha god
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage at day 2 of the 2025 HOPE Global Forum at Signia by Hilton Atlanta on December 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are believed to have a strained relationship, but it sounds like it's trending in the right direction.

After hearing Charlamagne Tha God's recent interview with Angie Martinez, it sounds like Joe Budden is missing his friendship with the radio figure. The former expressed that he's still cool with the rapper turned podcaster despite some recent tensions.

He explained to Angie, "Haven't talked to him in a while. I don't have any problems with Joe. I actually got a lot of love for Joe. Me and Joe, when we are mad at each other, we go bad at each other. I'll run into him somewhere, and we'll pick up like we always have, I'm sure. But that's all it is. When we go bad, we go bad on each other. When I hear why he's upset with me, I'm like, 'Oh I can understand why he felt that way.'"

Charlamagne continued, "Like this last one, I'm like, 'Alright, I get it.' I didn't mean it in the way that he received it, but I can understand why he felt that way."

Overall, it sounds like The Breakfast Club voice believes that they can get their friendship back on track. This warmed Joe's heart as he expressed how happy he is for his contemporary's recent success.

"I want to see Black people continuing to be successful. Like I want to see my friends—that Charlamagne sh*t, Charlamagne did Angie's sh*t, he said some dope sh*t. That was dope."

Read More: Drake's Final "ICEMAN" Update Comes With A Blunt Warning To The Industry

Charlamagne Tha God iHeartMedia Deal

He added, "It got me thinking about just even the history between him and I and where we both are. Like someone got a picture of me and him in a South Carolina radio station in 2001 and 2002 looking dusty and bummy, just two talented n****s passionate about something. I like it. He probably got it, but we don't speak."

Marc Lamont Hill said he would make sure that they eventually get together, which Joe sounded down for.

Hopefully, they can reunite in the near future.

Joe's comments surface after Charlamagne recently inked a massive contract with iHeartMedia. It's worth up to $200 million and will keep him locked in for another five years. He will stay with The Breakfast Club and continue the growth of his Black Effect podcast network.

Read More: Drake Shows Love To UK Underground Rapper cityboymoe

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Music Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Where He And Joe Budden Stand 1009
Joe Budden Responds Blamed For Rory Old Tweets Hip Hop News Music Joe Budden Responds To Folks Blaming Him For Rory Amid Old Tweets Drama 3.7K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.6K
Liliane Lathan/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Music DaBaby Praises Nicki Minaj: "I Don't Got Nothin' Bad To Say About Her" 31.8K
Comments 0