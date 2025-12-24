After hearing Charlamagne Tha God's recent interview with Angie Martinez, it sounds like Joe Budden is missing his friendship with the radio figure. The former expressed that he's still cool with the rapper turned podcaster despite some recent tensions.

He explained to Angie, "Haven't talked to him in a while. I don't have any problems with Joe. I actually got a lot of love for Joe. Me and Joe, when we are mad at each other, we go bad at each other. I'll run into him somewhere, and we'll pick up like we always have, I'm sure. But that's all it is. When we go bad, we go bad on each other. When I hear why he's upset with me, I'm like, 'Oh I can understand why he felt that way.'"

Charlamagne continued, "Like this last one, I'm like, 'Alright, I get it.' I didn't mean it in the way that he received it, but I can understand why he felt that way."

Overall, it sounds like The Breakfast Club voice believes that they can get their friendship back on track. This warmed Joe's heart as he expressed how happy he is for his contemporary's recent success.

"I want to see Black people continuing to be successful. Like I want to see my friends—that Charlamagne sh*t, Charlamagne did Angie's sh*t, he said some dope sh*t. That was dope."

Charlamagne Tha God iHeartMedia Deal

He added, "It got me thinking about just even the history between him and I and where we both are. Like someone got a picture of me and him in a South Carolina radio station in 2001 and 2002 looking dusty and bummy, just two talented n****s passionate about something. I like it. He probably got it, but we don't speak."

Marc Lamont Hill said he would make sure that they eventually get together, which Joe sounded down for.

Hopefully, they can reunite in the near future.

Joe's comments surface after Charlamagne recently inked a massive contract with iHeartMedia. It's worth up to $200 million and will keep him locked in for another five years. He will stay with The Breakfast Club and continue the growth of his Black Effect podcast network.