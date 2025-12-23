Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Where He And Joe Budden Stand

Charlamagne Tha God says he has no issues with Joe Budden, but when the two go through a rough patch, their relationship can get very difficult. He explained how they feel about each other and where they stand after their latest public feud during an interview with Angie Martinez.

"I haven't talked to him in a while. I don't have any problems with Joe," Charlamagne began. "I actually got a lot of love for Joe. Me and Joe, when we are mad at each other, we go bad at each other. I'll run into him somewhere, and we'll pick up like we always have, I'm sure. But that's all it is. When we go bad, we go bad on each other. When I hear why he's upset with me, I'm like, 'Oh I can understand why he felt that way.'"

He continued: "Like this last one, I'm like, 'Alright, I get it.' I didn't mean it in the way that he received it, but I can understand why he felt that way." As for why they both "go bad" on one another, Charlamagne joked that they're both just "mad men."

Are Ebro Darden & Charlamagne Tha God Beefing?

While Charlamagne Tha God says that his relationship with Joe Budden will be fine, his relationship with another popular voice in hip-hop media may be in a bad spot. Following his departure from Hot 97, Ebro Darden took a shot at Charlamagne during an episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. He argued that he isn't willing to sacrifice his beliefs to try to get a major payday from companies like iHeartRadio, Disney, and more, unlike Charlamagne.