Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Where He And Joe Budden Stand

BY Cole Blake 247 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Charlamagne Tha God explained that he usually understands where Joe Budden is coming from when he's mad at him.

Charlamagne Tha God says he has no issues with Joe Budden, but when the two go through a rough patch, their relationship can get very difficult. He explained how they feel about each other and where they stand after their latest public feud during an interview with Angie Martinez.

"I haven't talked to him in a while. I don't have any problems with Joe," Charlamagne began. "I actually got a lot of love for Joe. Me and Joe, when we are mad at each other, we go bad at each other. I'll run into him somewhere, and we'll pick up like we always have, I'm sure. But that's all it is. When we go bad, we go bad on each other. When I hear why he's upset with me, I'm like, 'Oh I can understand why he felt that way.'"

He continued: "Like this last one, I'm like, 'Alright, I get it.' I didn't mean it in the way that he received it, but I can understand why he felt that way." As for why they both "go bad" on one another, Charlamagne joked that they're both just "mad men."

Read More: Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis

Are Ebro Darden & Charlamagne Tha God Beefing?

While Charlamagne Tha God says that his relationship with Joe Budden will be fine, his relationship with another popular voice in hip-hop media may be in a bad spot. Following his departure from Hot 97, Ebro Darden took a shot at Charlamagne during an episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. He argued that he isn't willing to sacrifice his beliefs to try to get a major payday from companies like iHeartRadio, Disney, and more, unlike Charlamagne.

"There were things that Charlamagne was willing to do that I would've never done. Never," Ebro said. "And, that's how you get to those big bags. It's the same with Stephen A. Smith. When Disney wants to give you money like that, you gotta do a dance I ain't willing to do."

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The Vince Staples Show S2 Music Ebro Darden Says He's Unwilling To Debase Himself For A Bag Unlike Charlamagne Tha God 1321
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9" Music Royce Da 5'9" Reveals Grudge Over Kanye West & Big Sean Upstaging Slaughterhouse 1317
4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals Music Elliott Wilson Breaks Silence On B.Dot Blaming Him For The End Of "Rap Radar" 1168
Celebrities Visit Build - February 17, 2020 Music Joe Budden & Skillz Reignite Feud Over J Cole's Beef With Kendrick Lamar 1.8K
Comments 0